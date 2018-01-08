Crime
January 8, 2018 3:49 pm
Updated: January 8, 2018 3:59 pm

Saskatoon police trying to locate offender at large

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Police are trying to locate an offender who walked away from a work crew with the Saskatoon Correctional Centre urban camp program.

Saskatoon Police Service / Supplied
Saskatoon police are trying to locate an offender who walked away from a work crew in the city’s Hudson Bay Park neighbourhood.

Trevor Stanley Ballantyne, 31, was part of a group working with the Saskatoon Correctional Centre urban camp program.

They were in the 1300-block of Avenue P North between 8:20 and 9:20 a.m. CT on Monday, but Ballantyne is now at large.

Police believe Ballantyne was picked up by a vehicle, however, no vehicle description is available.

He is described as 5’7″ in height and 165 pounds.

He is described as six-foot one and 190 pounds. Police said he has the following tattoos: a human skull on his right leg, “Trevor” on his left chest, “21” on his left wrist, a lizard with fire coming out of its mouth on his left arm and a scorpion on his left arm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

