Saskatoon Correctional Centre inmate on escort escapes while at funeral

A Saskatoon Correctional Centre inmate on escort escaped from custody at a funeral on the Little Red River First Nation.

Frederick Frank Frenchman, 24, escaped at around 12:30 p.m. CT on Tuesday. RCMP have been notified.

He was recently convicted of aggravated assault, forcible confinement and two breach of probation charges. The man was sentenced to around two years and 10 months.

The Saskatchewan Ministry of Justice said Frenchman is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

He is described as five-foot 11, 163 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair. He has tattoos on his left wrist of a rosary with a cross and “F.F.” on his left hand.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local police service or RCMP.