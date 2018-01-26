N.S. Power warns customers of text message scam

Nova Scotia Power has issued a warning to its customers about a text message scam.

According to a press release the power utility issued on Friday, the text message claims that a refund is being issued by the company.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia Power warns customers over alleged scam

The text message states that “Ns Power” has an “Interac refund” for the customer and directs the recipient to click a link to access the funds before they expire.

Nova Scotia Power is asking for its customers to not click the link.

According to Nova Scotia Power, the texts are not from the utility as they do not communicate with customers about bill payments or credits via text message.

If you have clicked on the link, the company recommends that you contact your financial institution and local law enforcement immediately.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia buildings to feed solar power to grid under new program

Nova Scotia Power says that if you receive unexpected communications about payments that you should contact their customer care centre at 1-800-428-6230 to confirm its legitimacy.