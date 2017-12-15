Nova Scotia Power warns customers over alleged scam

Nova Scotia Power is warning customers about three scams that are reportedly targeting their customers.

Each scam has involved a person pretending to represent the company and demanding money to avoid their power being disconnected.

One scam has had a fraudulent caller asking for customers to physically meet and pay to avoid disconnection while another has asked customers to call 1-800-728-09720 to arrange payment.

In the third, a man has entered a business with a false invoice and demanded payment.

They’re reminding Nova Scotians that any time customers receive unexpected calls about bill payments or credits that appear to come from Nova Scotia Power that they can call their customer care centre at 1-800-428-6230.