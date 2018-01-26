James Franco removed from Vanity Fair cover following sexual misconduct allegations

James Franco was removed from Vanity Fair‘s 2018 Hollywood Issue cover after multiple women accused the actor of sexual misconduct earlier this month.

Franco, 39, was due to star in the prestigious issue alongside the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Nicole Kidman, Harrison Ford and Reese Witherspoon, but the magazine has now confirmed that he was edited out at the last minute.

A Vanity Fair spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter Thursday, “We made a decision not to include James Franco on the Hollywood cover once we learned of the misconduct allegations against him.”

Sources familiar with the shoot also told THR that Franco had already shot the portfolio with Annie Leibovitz and done the interview. The shoot didn’t require much editing or a reshoot due to actors usually being photographed separately in small groups and combined via digital imaging.

The latest news comes after Franco spoke to Stephen Colbert about the allegations made against him.

He explained, “I pride myself on taking responsibility for things that I’ve done. I have to do that to maintain my well-being. I do it whenever I know that there is something wrong or needs to be changed. I make it a point to do it.

“The things that I heard that were on Twitter are not accurate, but I completely support people coming out and being able to have a voice because they didn’t have a voice for so long. So I don’t want to shut them down in any way. It’s, I think, a good thing, and I support it.”

ET Canada has contacted Franco’s rep for further comments.

