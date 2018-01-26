Toronto police to update investigation into deaths of Barry and Honey Sherman

Toronto police have scheduled a press conference for Friday afternoon to update the public on the suspicious deaths of billionaire couple Barry and Honey Sherman.

Barry Sherman, founder of the drug company Apotex, and his wife, Honey, were found inside their home on Dec. 15, 2017. A post-mortem examination found the Shermans died of “ligature neck compression.”

Homicide investigators said they are treating the deaths as suspicious, but officers haven’t named any potential suspects or released much information about the investigation.

The couple was found dead in their residence on Old Colony Road near Bayview Avenue and Highway 401, just before 11:45 a.m.

Police at the time said they weren’t looking for an outstanding suspect and there was no sign of forced entry into the home.

Multiple sources told Global News a realtor found the bodies inside the residence.

Brian Greenspan, a prominent lawyer retained by the Sherman family, told Global News in late December he retained private investigators and forensic experts to “provide a second lens” on the investigation.

A report by The Toronto Star last week said that private investigators concluded the couple died in what appears to be a “professional, contract killing.”

Canadian Business magazine had listed Barry Sherman as the 15th richest person in Canada, with a net worth of $4.77 billion.

The Toronto police press conference will be carried live on Globalnews.ca and Global News Radio 640 Toronto at 1 p.m.

—With a file from Nick Westoll