2 bodies found in Toronto home of Apotex chairman Barry Sherman: reports
Toronto police are at the scene of Apotex chairman Barry Sherman’s north-end Toronto home after two bodies were found, reports say.
“I am beyond words right now. My dear friends Barry and Honey Sherman have been found dead. Wonderful human beings, incredible philanthropists, great leaders in health care. A very, very sad day. Barry, Honey, rest in peace,” Dr. Eric Hoskins posted on Twitter Friday afternoon.
The Globe and Mail said a family friend confirmed relatives were told the deceased are Barry and his wife Honey. The report said two bodies were found in the basement of the Sherman home, located near Bayview Avenue and Highway 401.
Toronto police told Global News emergency crews were dispatched out as a medical call initially to a property in the same area at around 11:45 a.m. A spokesperson would not confirm the identities of the people found.
More to come.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.