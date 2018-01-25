N.S. woman charged with public mischief in connection with false abduction report

Police in Nova Scotia say a reported abduction in a strip mall parking lot never happened, and a woman has been charged with public mischief for making the report.

New Glasgow Regional Police say they received a report on the evening of Jan. 20 that a woman had been assaulted by an unknown man at the Aberdeen Business Centre parking lot.

The report went on to say the man forced the woman into her own vehicle and they drove to Blue Mountain. At that point, it was alleged the man fled in a four-door sedan that was parked there.

READ MORE: Police in N.S. search for man accused of assaulting, forcing woman into car

Both New Glasgow Regional Police and Pictou County District RCMP began an investigation.

“In New Glasgow, our investigators have determined that the abduction and the assault…did not happen,” said Const. Ken MacDonald.

MacDonald says a 39-year-old woman from Pictou County has now been charged with public mischief and will appear in court at a later date.

“Here in Pictou County and within the town of New Glasgow, we are a small community. As a result, there was some fear put into some of our residents,” said MacDonald.

“There was no abduction that did take place and therefore, residents do have a sense of relief.”

Meanwhile, Pictou County District RCMP are still investigating the assault allegation in Blue Mountain, which is an area in RCMP jurisdiction.

Follow @RebeccaLau