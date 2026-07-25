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Canada

Calgary’s Nose Hill parking lot, pathway closed as search continues for Parker

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted July 25, 2026 12:05 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Calgary search and rescue crews still assume missing boy ‘waiting to be found’'
Calgary search and rescue crews still assume missing boy ‘waiting to be found’
WATCH: Calgary search and rescue crews still assume missing boy 'waiting to be found'.
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Calgary police are closing a parking lot and pathway entrance at Nose Hill Park this weekend as the search continues for missing 11-year-old Parker.

Police said in a news release Saturday that the west parking lot and pathway entrance off Shaganappi Trail N.W. will be closed throughout the weekend to allow search teams to work safely and efficiently in the area.

They stressed the closure does not mean Parker has been found or that investigators have information placing him in Nose Hill Park.

Residents are being asked to use other entrances and avoid areas where police and search partners are working.

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The new search effort comes as the effort to find Parker enters its ninth day.

He was last seen in the 5000 to 6000 block of Travis Crescent N.E. in Calgary’s Thorncliffe neighbourhood at around 12:52 p.m. on July 16.

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Police have previously asked residents in several nearby streets, including Travis Street, Travis Crescent, Trail Drive, Taylor Crescent and Travis Place N.E., to repeatedly check vacant homes and surrounding properties.

Local real estate agents have also joined the search, organizing checks of vacant properties and listings in and around Thorncliffe.

Calgary Realtor Justine Poirier told Global News agents have been coordinating through a shared spreadsheet to make sure vacant properties are searched.

“We’re all banding together,” Poirier said.

Poirier said police have also collected footage from some residential cameras during the investigation.

Police are continuing to ask anyone in the Thorncliffe area with CCTV, residential security camera or dashcam footage recorded from July 16 onward to submit it, even if Parker does not appear in the video.

The Amber Alert for Parker remains in effect.

– With files from Ken MacGillivray and Meghan Cobb, Global News

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