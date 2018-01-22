Police in N.S. search for man accused of assaulting, forcing woman into car
Police in Nova Scotia are appealing to the public for help in finding a man accused of assaulting a woman before forcing her into a vehicle in a New Glasgow parking lot.
They say the woman was at the Aberdeen Business Centre at about 8:45 p.m. Saturday when a man assaulted her and then pushed her into a white Dodge Durango with New Brunswick plates.
Police say the man drove to another location and then fled in a different vehicle.
Officers say they’re also investigating an assault at the second location that’s linked to the abduction.
The woman was taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Police describe the suspect as white, in his mid-30s to mid-40s, and they say he was wearing a baseball cap.
