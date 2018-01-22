Canada
January 22, 2018 8:24 am

Police in N.S. search for man accused of assaulting, forcing woman into car

By Staff The Canadian Press
Police in Nova Scotia are appealing to the public for help in finding a man accused of assaulting a woman before forcing her into a vehicle in a New Glasgow parking lot.

They say the woman was at the Aberdeen Business Centre at about 8:45 p.m. Saturday when a man assaulted her and then pushed her into a white Dodge Durango with New Brunswick plates.

Police say the man drove to another location and then fled in a different vehicle.

Officers say they’re also investigating an assault at the second location that’s linked to the abduction.

The woman was taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police describe the suspect as white, in his mid-30s to mid-40s, and they say he was wearing a baseball cap.

