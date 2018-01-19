Crime
January 19, 2018 7:36 pm

Halifax police investigating suspicious death in Dartmouth

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a suspicious death in Dartmouth, N.S.

File/ Global News
A A

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a suspicious death in Dartmouth.

According to police, officers responded to an apartment in 0-100 block of Pinecrest Drive at approximately 4:25 p.m., after receiving reports of a 42-year-old in medical distress.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the investigation is in its initial stages and they are currently treating the death as suspicious.

— More to come

