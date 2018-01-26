Manyshots brothers to be sentenced for violent kidnap, repeated rape of Calgary teen

WARNING: This story contains disturbing content. Discretion is strongly advised.

Calgary brothers Corey and Cody Manyshots will be sentenced Friday for the kidnapping and repeated rape of a teenage girl.

Sentencing has been delayed several times. It’s been more than three years since the brutal attack.

The Crown has asked for a 12-year sentence.

Defence for both Corey, 29, and Cody, 24, said there should be reduced moral blameworthiness, considering their developmental delays.

Watch below from June 2017: Almost two years after pleading guilty to kidnapping and raping a 17-year-old girl, two brothers are being sent for testing to determine if they should be found “not criminally responsible.”

Court previously heard psychiatric assessments did not address how extreme fetal alcohol spectrum disorder (FASD) impacted the commission of the brutal crimes.

“There’s nothing before me that says the accused failed to appreciate that his acts were morally wrong,” provincial court Judge Terry Semenuk said.

Corey’s lawyer Mitch Stephensen has suggested a sentence of two years followed by three years of probation.

Alain Hepner represents Cody. He suggested a term of five years in prison.

Both lawyers suggest the brothers receive enhanced credit for time already served.

The brothers pleaded guilty to kidnapping and sexual assault in October 2015.

The horrific attack happened in November 2014; details are documented in an agreed statement of facts.

A Grade 12 student was waiting for a bus after watching movies at a friend’s house when the brothers grabbed her and forced her into a nearby alley. Corey smashed her phone.

Each took a turn raping and sodomizing her; Corey forced her to perform oral sex.

They then took her to their Martindale home, where she was again repeatedly raped by both brothers.

It was only when they fell asleep that the girl took a chance to escape.

Once she was out of the house, she wrote details on her hand, including the address, the name “Cody” and several words, including “native” and “black and red shovel.”

She took two buses and a CTrain to get home, where she was able to have her mother take her to the police.

The girl took investigators to the area where she was kidnapped, as well as to the home where she was held captive.

She picked both Corey and Cody out of separate photo lineups. On Corey’s photo she wrote: “This is the man.” On his brother’s photo, she wrote: “Cody.”