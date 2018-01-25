‘Sexting is porn’ campaign raises awareness in Châteauguay-area schools

Think twice before sending a sexual or erotic message or photo to someone — especially if you’re a minor, Châteauguay police are warning.

The force has launched a “Sexting is Porn” campaign, targeting thousands of students aged 12 to 17 — as well as their parents — to educate them about the risks of sexting and help teenagers cope if they should fall victim to a crime.

“If a situation should arise, it can have a big impact on the life of a student to have their photos out there,” said Jenny Lavigne, a community outreach agent with Châteauguay police.

“If a photo has been distributed, they must talk to an adult so they can intervene at school, with their parents, with the police so we can help them.”

Sharing or possessing an intimate photo of another person can lead to an arrest — even if you’re underage.

Lavigne said she has already dealt with a case involving children as young as 12 years old.

“We want the idea that sex is porn to stay in their heads,” Lavigne told Global News.

“There’s a lot of prevention programs already for bullying and sexting, but young people still say to us, ‘oh, I didn’t know it’s porn because we’re young.’ They’re not always aware.”

Lavigne points out it’s important for parents to be involved in order for the campaign to work.

They will receive a letter from their child’s school; there will also be a number of posters on display in the schools’ hallways.

“We want parents to keep an eye out at home and speak to their children,” she explained.

Since 2016, Châteauguay police have investigated over 30 child pornography cases — a growing phenomenon because “teens trivialize the risks.”

“We’ve met with some kids already and many of they didn’t know they could be stopped [arrested] for this,” said Lavigne.

“When you’re under 18 yeas old, naked photos are juvenile porn. It’s criminal.”

Officers will present the campaign at the following schools:

École secondaire des Patriotes-de-Beauharnois on Friday, Jan. 26

École Gabrielle-Roy on Tuesday, Jan. 30

École Louis-Philippe-Paré on Wednesday, Jan. 31

École Marguerite-Bourgeois on Thursday, Feb. 1

Howard S. Billings Regional High School on Friday, Feb. 2

Collège Héritage de Châteauguay on Tuesday, Feb. 6

Students will have a chance to meet with authorities and social workers in a casual setting and even speak privately if they so wish.

The campaign is in partnership with the Commission scolaire des Grandes-Seigneuries, the Commission scolaire de la Vallée-des-Tisserands, the New Frontiers School Board, Collège Héritage and social workers at CALACS, a Quebec coalition of sexual assault centres.

