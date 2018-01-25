Wilton Cheese Factory front and centre for agri-funding announcement

The Wilton Cheese Factory was in the spotlight as both federal and provincial politicians were on hand for a big announcement, and also to crow about a government success story.

Ontario’s Minister of Agriculture, Food & Rural Affairs Jeff Leal spoke about how agriculture and agri-food processing is the largest economic driver in the province today contributing $37.5 billion to Ontario ‘s GDP. However, he had more than just statistics on his plate.

“I’m pleased to announce over $17.6 million to support more than 300 food-and-beverage projects right across the province of Ontario.”

It was “Growing Forward 2” funding, a joint government initiative that helped the cheese factory receive nearly $18,000. Money well spent, says factory manager Dave Larkin.

“The funding we got for this cooler definitely lowered our energy costs by about 30 to 40 per cent. Just to do this cooler, which is about $5,000 a year in energy in just this one cooler.”

READ MORE: Wynne wines and dines province’s agri-food sector with vino in grocery stores

Larkin says no one should be hesitant when it comes to applying for the funding. Wilton Cheese has been in business for over a 150 years now.