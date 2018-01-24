K9 tracks suspect in Armstrong accused of attacking his parents

A 32-year-old Armstrong man is in custody after RCMP responded to reports of a couple being attacked in their home.

A 911 call came in on Tuesday evening, just before 8 p.m., from a panicky woman who said she and her husband were being attacked by their adult son.

Police found the 62-year-old woman and her 71-year-old man outside of the home, visibly shaken.

They said their son had assaulted them and threatened them with a loaded cross bow.

READ MORE: Police dog helps collar dangerous driver in the north Okanagan

The suspect fled out the back door of the home, but an RCMP service dog named Dash was able to track him to a neighbouring yard.

The suspect made his first court appearance on Wednesday.