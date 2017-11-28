Police dog helps collar dangerous driver in the north Okanagan

RCMP in the north Okanagan used spike belts, a helicopter and a police dog to arrest a dangerous driver in a stolen vehicle.

The chase started Monday morning south of Nakusp where the driver boarded the Needles ferry.

The speeding Honda Civic was later spotted by an officer in Lumby where it failed to stop at intersections.

Instead of pursuing the car, police set up spike belts along Highway 6 but the driver avoided them by turning onto Kal Lake Road.

Police say because of the dangerous driving public risk, the RCMP helicopter and dog team were called out.

From the air, the driver was seen abandoning the vehicle at a dead end road and jumping a fence into the back yard of a residence.

The suspect was found by the Police Service dog hiding under kayaks.

“The apprehension of this driver, who posed an extreme risk to the community, would not have been possible without the quick actions of both detachments and all units who assisted,” said RCMP spokesperson Cst. Kelly Brett in a news release.

A 47-year-old Kelowna man is charged with several offenses including dangerous driving and possessing stolen property.