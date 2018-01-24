Crime
January 24, 2018 12:48 pm

N.B. RCMP searching for woman wanted on warrant

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

New Brunswick RCMP are looking for woman from Tobique First Nation on a warrant

File / Global News.
New Brunswick RCMP are looking for a woman from Tobique First Nation who is wanted on a warrant and they’re asking for the public’s help.

According to police, Randi Marie Saulis, 32, failed to attend a court appearance on Dec. 19, 2017, and a warrant was issued for her arrest.

Although police have followed up on potential leads, they have not been able to locate Saulis.

RCMP are looking for Randi Marie Saulis, 32, of Tobique First Nation who is wanted on a warrant.

New Brunswick RCMP

She’s described as five feet two inches tall, weighing approximately 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Saulis is asked to contact RCMP at 506-273-5003 or call Crime Stoppers.

Global News