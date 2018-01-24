N.B. RCMP searching for woman wanted on warrant

New Brunswick RCMP are looking for a woman from Tobique First Nation who is wanted on a warrant and they’re asking for the public’s help.
According to police, Randi Marie Saulis, 32, failed to attend a court appearance on Dec. 19, 2017, and a warrant was issued for her arrest.
Although police have followed up on potential leads, they have not been able to locate Saulis.
She’s described as five feet two inches tall, weighing approximately 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Saulis is asked to contact RCMP at 506-273-5003 or call Crime Stoppers.
