N.B. man wanted on Canada-wide warrant for being unlawfully at large

RCMP have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a New Brunswick man and are asking for the public’s help in finding him.

Winton Saulis, 29, of Oromocto, N.B., is wanted for breach of conditions. Police say they have made several attempts to locate him, but “have been unsuccessful so far.”

Saulis is described as five feet seven inches tall, weighing 166 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He has several tattoos, including teardrops on his right cheek and the word “SAULIS” on his neck. He also has tattoos on his hands and upper arms.

RCMP say they believe he may be in the Fredericton area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Oromocto RCMP detachment at 506-357-4300 or their local police. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

