No comment yet about planned Tuesday night phone call between Horgan and Weaver over LNG

B.C.’s premier was to have taken a break from his meeting in China to make a call back home Tuesday night to speak with B.C. Green Party leader Andrew Weaver, and it’s much ado about LNG.
The premier’s office says the two leaders have regular meetings as part of the confidence and supply agreement.
However, instead of waiting for Horgan to return from the trade mission, they decided it’s important for the two to talk as soon as possible.
Weaver has been threatening on Twitter lately to bring down the government if John Horgan continues to pursue LNG – as he’s said he will.
The Green Party leader says reaching climate targets is not possible with LNG in the mix, while the premier’s office says it’s challenging but possible.
The premier’s office says Horgan won’t be commenting after the phone call.
So far, no comment from Andrew Weaver.
