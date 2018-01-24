No comment yet about planned Tuesday night phone call between Horgan and Weaver over LNG

B.C.’s premier was to have taken a break from his meeting in China to make a call back home Tuesday night to speak with B.C. Green Party leader Andrew Weaver, and it’s much ado about LNG.

The premier’s office says the two leaders have regular meetings as part of the confidence and supply agreement.

However, instead of waiting for Horgan to return from the trade mission, they decided it’s important for the two to talk as soon as possible.

Weaver has been threatening on Twitter lately to bring down the government if John Horgan continues to pursue LNG – as he’s said he will.

.@jjhorgan states "I’ll b meeting with partners of LNG Canada just 2 let them know that we’re OK with LNG development, provided that there r benefits 2 BCers thru jobs, there’s a fair return 4 the resource, our climate action objectives can be realized, & that FN r partners." 1/2 — Andrew Weaver (@AJWVictoriaBC) January 18, 2018

in this article https://t.co/s2O0fx7CSx Lest there be any doubt, let me be perfectly clear: NDP government will fall in non confidence if after all that has happened it continues to pursue LNG folly #bcpoli #lineinthesand — Andrew Weaver (@AJWVictoriaBC) January 18, 2018

The Green Party leader says reaching climate targets is not possible with LNG in the mix, while the premier’s office says it’s challenging but possible.

The premier’s office says Horgan won’t be commenting after the phone call.

So far, no comment from Andrew Weaver.