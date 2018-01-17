John Horgan: BC Hydro rate freeze might not be best way to make life more affordable

Count B.C. Premier John Horgan among the people who are skeptical as to how much a rate freeze at BC Hydro will make life more affordable for British Columbians.

That’s what he indicated on Tuesday, weeks before the B.C. Utilities Commission (BCUC) decides whether to approve a rate freeze at the power authority.

“I am now more convinced than ever that the better course of action on affordability is not blanket reduction or freezes, but targeted to those that can best benefit from relief in this area,” Horgan said.

WATCH: NDP government freezes B.C. Hydro rates

The premier has asked BC Hydro’s board chair to look at the option of offering a break to people who are struggling.

“Basically means testing those that are seeing significant increases in their hydro bills, if they can’t find power smart ways to reduce those costs then perhaps relief from the utility or the province is a way to do that,” Horgan said.

READ MORE: BC Hydro backs off rate increase as NDP plans comprehensive review

In November, B.C. Energy Minister Michelle Mungall announced a rate freeze to start in April, but the BCUC has not approved the move, and the commission still might not.

BC Hydro applied to the BC Utilities Commission for three years of rate increases in 2016, including a three-per-cent increase planned for next year that would have taken effect in April if it were approved.

But BC Hydro put the increase on hold while the NDP worked on a comprehensive review of the electric utility.