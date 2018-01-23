BUSINESS REPORT: Horgan surprises critics, emerging as possible saviour of B.C.’s LNG industry

In what is viewed as a complete about-face, Premier John Horgan could now emerge as the saviour of B.C.’s struggling LNG industry.

LNG backers met with Horgan before his 10-day mission to Asia for meetings in China, Korea and Japan to further Canadian trade.

LNG Canada, located in Kitimat, and Woodfibre LNG located in Squamish, along with Kitimat LNG which is re-emerging as a player, all have Horgan’s support to go forward after years of regulatory and political setbacks.

With the price of natural gas floundering, Horgan wants to get higher prices for B.C.’s producers through LNG exports.

He will need the support of Andrew Weaver’s Green party, but pundits doubt Weaver will bring the government down over the decision.

Go forward legislation could also provide “unprecedented opportunities for First Nations to take part in the creation of a new resource industry and see the benefits directly in their communities.”