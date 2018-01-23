Hamilton councillor says taxpayers should be outraged

It’s been another rough day of budget deliberations at Hamilton City Hall.

The Grand River Conservation Authority (GRCA) has revealed that city taxpayers will have to pay an extra $1.1 million this year, which amounts to a 427-per-cent levy increase.

The GRCA’s budget request jumps to $1,389,640 from $263,512.

It followed the lead of the Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority (NPCA), which more than doubled Hamilton’s payment, effective 2015, after winning its battle with the city at the Ontario Mining and Lands Commission.

The provincial body’s deputy commissioner ruled that a 2001, post-amalgamation agreement, which based Hamilton’s levy portion on the assessment of only the portion of Hamilton that lies within the Niagara watershed, was no longer valid.

The levy is now based on the assessment value of the entire city.

Ward 3 Coun. Matthew Green says its “unconscionable” that Hamilton’s tax levy “is being absolutely pillaged.”

He adds that it should be “an outrage to everybody as we fight over the nickels and dimes on this budget” only to have provincially-mandated conservation authorities “taking any tax relief that we’ve accrued.”

NPCA Chair Sandy Annunziata took much of council’s criticism, insisting the process has been about “fairness and equity” and never about “punitive action against Hamilton.”

Annunziata, a former CFL lineman, adds that he’s “very familiar with hostile Hamilton territory” having played for the Toronto Argos.

A handful of other organizations also presented Hamilton City Councillors with their 2018 budget requests on Tuesday.

Conservation Halton has asked for 3.5 per cent more than last year or $209,099.

The Hamilton Conservation Authority, which is located entirely in Hamilton, increased its levy request by 1.5 per cent, or about $65,000.

Royal Botanical Gardens (RBG) and the Hamilton Beach Rescue Unit also stayed within the city’s target for increases of 1.5 per cent.