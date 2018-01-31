B.C. saw 1,422 overdose deaths in 2017

Numbers released by the B.C. Coroners Service highlight the devastating effects of the overdose crisis in the province.

There were 1,422 overdose deaths in 2017, a 43 per cent increase compared to 2016, which saw 914 deaths. Last year was the deadliest for overdose deaths in the province’s history.

READ MORE: Civilians now being trained as first responders in effort to battle opioid crisis in B.C.

There is some good news out of the numbers announced this morning. Overdose deaths in December went down from 164 in 2016, to 99 in 2017.

Fentanyl continues to play a big role, with 81 per cent of overdose deaths suspected to have involved the opioid.

WATCH: Surrey Fire Service develops new software to spot clusters of drug overdoses.

Top 5 cities

Vancouver 300 (Up from 234 in 2016)

Surrey 148 (Up from 121 in 2016)

Victoria 78 (Up from 69 in 2016)

Kelowna 66 (Up from 47 in 2016)

Nanaimo 43 (Up from 28 n 2016)

Government efforts

Last year, the B.C. NDP created the Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions aimed at tackling the province’s opioid crisis.

The NDP also committed $322 million over a three-year period to fight the opioid crisis. The federal government also assured $10 million for B.C. due to the alarming numbers.

Fraser Health also launched a campaign that focused on how people can help those struggling with addiction.

The campaign also focused on the support around substance abusers and warned people that overdoses are “closer than you think.”

The crisis also prompted for calls for better drug education. Abbotsford’s police chief called on the provincial and federal governments to make drug education part of the school curriculum.

“I actually believe we should be doing a provincial-wide curriculum that, in Grades 4 through 12, [has] hours of instruction every year for kids around this issue,” Chief Bob Rich said back in October.

His comments were made after Abbotsford saw five overdose deaths in less than 10 hours.

First responders feeling the pressure

But families aren’t the only ones feeling the effects of the overdose crisis, first responders have also come forward to speak about the pressures they face.

Some shared stories of having to work 16-hour days due to a lack of paramedics.

READ MORE: Programs in place to help B.C.’s first responders manage PTSD in wake of opioid crisis

BC Emergency Health Services introduced a course last year to help first responders better handle post-traumatic stress disorder.

~With files from Janet Brown