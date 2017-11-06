‘Overdose is closer than you think,’ warns Fraser Health in new B.C. campaign

With more than 1,000 overdose deaths reported so far this year in B.C., Fraser Health has launched a new campaign to help combat the opioid crisis.

The campaign focuses on the support around substance abusers and how to help those who are struggling with addiction.

READ MORE: Abbotsford police chief calls for drug education in school curriculum

Part of the campaign includes a four-page guide about how to speak to someone who might be struggling with substance abuse.

The guide talks about how people can begin the conversation with a loved one and what to do afterwards.

Aamir Bhamal, a medical health officer with Fraser Health, said reaching out can be the difference between life and death.

“If they do know someone who is using substances they should be checking in because that could save a life,” said Bhamal.

READ MORE: B.C. now has a roadmap for how to prescribe drugs like heroin, for opioid addiction

But the issue affects people beyond the Downtown Eastside, he added.

“There’s this misconception that this is people who are on the streets or street entrenched and really what we’re seeing is this is occurring in private residences.”

WATCH: Shocking new numbers on drug overdose deaths in B.C.

Bhamal said the campaign – called “overdose is closer than you think” – will be displayed until mid-December.

Read the complete guide:

Overdose prevention guide by CKNW980 on Scribd