5 overdose deaths in Abbotsford in less than 10 hours

There were five fatal overdoses in less than 10 hours in Abbotsford on Friday, according to police.

Police said three men and two women died of overdoses between 10:15 a.m. and 7:20 p.m. All five died alone.

“This week, first responders and health-care providers have seen dozens of overdoses which, regrettably, has become the norm with the proliferation of fentanyl and carfentanil in street drugs,” Abbotsford police said in a statement. “But five tragic deaths in such a short period of time is absolutely alarming.”

All five victims were over the age of 40, according to Abbotsford police Const. Ian MacDonald.

Police are waiting for toxicology exams to determine whether the deaths are connected to fentanyl or carfentanil but warn that drugs currently on the streets may be even more deadly than usual.

— With files from Simon Little