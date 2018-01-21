Speed Skating Canada confirms independent investigation underway into alleged actions of coach

The day the head coach of Canada’s long track speed skating team was put on leave, an internal independent investigation began.

Speed Skating Canada CEO Susan Auch said Michael Crowe, who was named to the head coach position in 2015, began his leave on Jan. 9, 2018.

“The decision to put Mr. Crowe on leave was based on recent feedback from our athletes and coaches and it was substantive enough for us to call on an independent, comprehensive and professional investigation,” Auch told Global News.

READ MORE: Denny Morrison comeback story inspires 2018 Canadian Olympic long track speed skating team

Auch said concerns about Crowe first came to light at the end of 2017 but wouldn’t go into detail about what they were.

She made it clear the scope of the investigation is only looking into information brought to light from Canadian athletes, coaches and staff.

The news comes as former U.S. Speed Skating athletes raised concerns about Crowe when he was a coach there.

Former American speed skater Eva Rodansky wrote in a Facebook post:

“I would never accept an apology from him, not just because he took away my chance to reach my full potential in speed skating under the auspices of US Speedskating (sic) monopoly, but because he was sadistic in his interactions with me.”

Auch said she hopes for the investigation to be complete as soon as possible but doesn’t have a definitive timeline.

She said the focus is on creating an environment where everyone can train and compete in an atmosphere of security, respect and professionalism.

A former speed skater herself, Auch said Crowe wasn’t a personal coach to any of the athletes competing in the upcoming Olympics in South Korea so his absence shouldn’t have any impact to competition.

READ MORE: Heather McLean hopes to add to Manitoba’s steep Olympic speed skating history

“I have every bit of confidence that they can block out any distractions.”

Global News has been unable to reach Crowe and Rodansky for comment.