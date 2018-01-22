Southeast Saskatchewan under fog advisory

Southeast Saskatchewan, including Regina, remains under a fog advisory Monday morning.

Environment Canada says near-zero visibility is expected or occurring in the area.

It’s foggy out there. Turn on headlights and taillights when driving to make yourself more visible. pic.twitter.com/7TTEVBp9ou — SPS Traffic Unit (@SPSTraffic) January 21, 2018

Foggy conditions are expected to lift later in the morning as a low pressure system moves into the province and begins to break up the stagnant flow over Saskatchewan.

Fog is possible in other areas of the province Monday morning, but Environment Canada said it will not be dense enough to warrant advisories.

Drivers are being advised to slow down, watch for tail lights and be prepared to stop while driving in areas of near-zero visibility.

Fog advisory for: