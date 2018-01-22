Southeast Saskatchewan under fog advisory
Southeast Saskatchewan, including Regina, remains under a fog advisory Monday morning.
Environment Canada says near-zero visibility is expected or occurring in the area.
READ MORE: Fog blankets Metro Vancouver, locals pull out the cameras
Foggy conditions are expected to lift later in the morning as a low pressure system moves into the province and begins to break up the stagnant flow over Saskatchewan.
Fog is possible in other areas of the province Monday morning, but Environment Canada said it will not be dense enough to warrant advisories.
Drivers are being advised to slow down, watch for tail lights and be prepared to stop while driving in areas of near-zero visibility.
For the latest weather conditions, download the SkyTracker weather app for iPhone, iPad or Android.
Fog advisory for:
- Regina
- Carlyle – Oxbow – Carnduff – Bienfait – Stoughton
- Estevan – Weyburn – Radville – Milestone
- Fort Qu’Appelle – Indian Head – Lumsden – Pilot Butte
- Moosomin – Grenfell – Kipling – Wawota
- Yorkton – Melville – Esterhazy
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.