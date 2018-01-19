Saskatoon weather outlook: cooler air slips back in

After a record breaking week, cooler air slides back in.

Saskatoon Forecast

Friday

-12 is what it felt like Friday morning with wind chill as temperatures slipped back to -6 to start the day.

Partly cloudy skies stuck around right into the middle of the day as the mercury rose up above freezing by the noon hour.

Beautiful patterns in the pavement frost this morning. Lovely but dangerous for walkers and drivers! #skstorm pic.twitter.com/zq3vHnJ13m — Rhubarbtime (@rhubarbtime65) January 19, 2018

Feels like minus double digits with wind chill, but not for long – another warm day is on the way! https://t.co/XrINjshgPu #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/w4f3zsVVYI — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) January 19, 2018

Pretty nice end to the week – we're already up at -2 in Saskatoon with some sunshine to start the day! https://t.co/XrINjshgPu #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/aDUTcR7jXt — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) January 19, 2018

Clouds roll back in during the afternoon as we warm up another degree or so toward, but likely just shy of our record daytime high of 4.3 degrees from last year.

Friday Night

Clouds will stick around throughout most of the night as we cool back toward mid-minus single digits overnight.

Saturday

Cloud cover from a low pressure system will stick around to start the weekend with a slight chance of flurries Saturday afternoon and evening as an upper disturbance ripples through.

After wind chills dip back into the minus teens in the morning, temperatures should spring up to an afternoon high around -2.

Sunday

We slide even further into minus single digits for a daytime high on Sunday as cloud cover continues with a chance of flurries once again.

Work Week Outlook

A low pressure system will build in on Monday and bring in a good chance of a few centimetres of snow during the day and into the evening and early Tuesday with a daytime high a few degrees shy of the freezing mark.

Cooler air then drops in behind that system mid-week with morning lows dipping back toward the -20s and daytime highs dropping as low as minus double digits with a bit more sunshine.

This young ice angler picture for the Jan. 19 Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Joelle Corrigal at Canoe Narrows.

Saskatoon weather outlook is your source for Saskatoon’s most accurate forecast and is your one stop shop for all things weather for central and northern Saskatchewan with comprehensive, in depth analysis that you can only find here.