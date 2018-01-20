Canada
January 20, 2018 7:03 pm
Updated: January 20, 2018 7:16 pm

In Photos: Vancouver Women’s March signs use humour to make a point

By Online News Producer  Global News

A woman holds a sign as thousands of people attend a women's march in Vancouver, B.C., on Saturday January 20, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Thousands braved the rain to take part in the Women’s March in Vancouver on Saturday.

The event, which kicked off at Jack Poole Plaza, was one of an estimated 250 women’s marches planned for Saturday and Sunday around the world to continue a movement that started a year ago when Donald Trump was inaugurated as U.S. president.

At least 38 municipalities across Canada hosted marches, rallies or other events throughout the day.

Vancouver event organizer Samantha Monckton said Saturday’s march wasn’t just about standing in solidarity and speaking out against sexual assault, but also encouraging women to take on big roles in their communities.

READ MORE: Photo Gallery: Across Canada, women march in solidarity

Many of the marchers carried signs to express their anger. Others took a more irreverent approach, using humour and pop culture references to get their point across.

Here are some photos from Saturday’s Women’s March in Vancouver.

A woman holds a sign as thousands of people attend a women’s march in Vancouver, B.C., on Saturday January 20, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A woman holds an umbrella with a sign and hearts attached to it during a women’s march in Vancouver, B.C., on Saturday January 20, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

