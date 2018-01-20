Jack Poole Plaza to host weekend ‘March on Vancouver’

As women march across the globe, so too will many in Vancouver.

An organizer said Saturday’s ‘March on Vancouver,’ which will begin at Jack Poole Plaza at 10 a.m., is about empowering women.

Samantha Monckton added not only is the event about standing in solidarity and speaking out against sexual assault, but also encouraging women to take on big roles in their communities.

“We’ve got an election here in B.C. coming up in the fall, and there’s a lot of opportunity for women to say, ‘You know, maybe I can do it.’ That would be so empowering, if we elected some new faces. People who never thought of it before, but who were deeply connected in the communities and loved our communities, and it would be great to see them deserving of those roles.”

READ MORE: Vancouver Women’s March draws thousands

Monckton said the march is for everyone, and wants to see new allies step up, including men who say “I support these women.”

She said, for example, like her own husband.

“He’s there to show support, and also be a voice in his office and in interactions with women.”

Monckton said she expects new generations to show up that didn’t participate in last year’s march.