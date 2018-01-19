Man charged after Calgary senior pushed down stairs inside her own home

Calgary police say further charges are pending against a man in his late 20s who is accused of assaulting a senior in her own home just before Christmas.

The attack happened in the 200 block of Whiteview Road N.E. at around 7:20 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017.

Police said the woman in her 70s answered the door when she heard someone knocking and let the man inside when she recognized him as someone who had visited her home previously looking for donations for a “personal crisis.”

“It is alleged the man told the victim that his mother had died,” police explained in a Friday news release. “When the senior told him she didn’t have any money, the man allegedly pushed her down a flight of stairs. He then allegedly stole her wallet before fleeing the scene.”

Police said the victim suffered serious injuries.

On Thursday, police arrested 27-year-old Alim Manji. He is charged with both robbery and breach of recognizance.