Calgary senior assaulted, robbed in own home

Calgary police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man believed to have assaulted and robbed a senior in her own home.

Police say at around 7:20 p.m. on Saturday Dec. 23, a man knocked on the door of a house in the 200-block of Whiteview Road NE.

The victim, a woman in her 70s, answered the door.

Police say she recognized the man as having previously knocked on her door asking for donations but was not associated with any charity.

Given their previous interaction, the woman let the man into the home.

Police believe the man grabbed the woman’s purse and tried to go through the contents.

It’s alleged that a struggle ensued and the victim was thrown down the stairs from the entrance to the basement inside the home.

The suspect then took off with contents from the purse. The victim then called police and was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or his whereabouts is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.