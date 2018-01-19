Cyclist in serious condition following collision on Hamilton Road

Just days after a memorial bike ride was held to honour an elderly man killed after he was hit by a vehicle while riding his bike, another cyclist has been sent to hospital following a collision with a vehicle.

London Police were called to the scene of a crash on Hamilton Road near Gore Road in east London just after 10 p.m.

Few details have been released about the cause of the crash, including the vehicle involved and whether or not charges are being laid, but police have said the driver remained at the scene.

Officers have also said the cyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A section of Hamilton Road was closed Thursday night while police investigated but has since reopened.

The traffic management unit has taken over the investigation.

Police are taking the opportunity to remind everyone to be aware of their surroundings when on the roads, and to be safe and courteous in their travels. They’re also asking anyone with information to contact London Police or Crime Stoppers.

This is the second time this year a cyclist has been struck by a vehicle in London.

On Jan. 2, 85-year-old ‘Thomas’ Ha died of his injuries after being hit while cycling in the area of Dundas and Hale streets.

Police revealed yesterday the vehicle involved in the incident was a 2011 to 2016 white Dodge Journey. They say the vehicle was last seen travelling north on Highbury Avenue from Dundas Street, and would have damage on the passenger side, near the headlight.

On Monday, a memorial bike ride was held in Ha’s honour.