London police search for white SUV involved in fatal hit-and-run

London police have released the description of a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run earlier this month.

Officers say around 5:45 p.m. on Jan. 2, an 85-year-old cyclist was killed when he was hit by a white SUV on Dundas Street near Hale Street.

Following further investigation, police found Tae-Khun “Thomas” Ha was struck by 2011 to 2016 white Dodge Journey. They say the vehicle would have been damaged on the passenger side, near the headlight.

Officers add the suspect vehicle was last seen travelling northbound on Highbury Avenue from Dundas Street.

Members of the Traffic Management Unit continue to investigate and are asking anyone who has any information to contact the London Police Service at 519-661-5680 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go online here.