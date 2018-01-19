Traffic
January 19, 2018 8:58 am

City crews to conduct pothole blitz in Toronto this weekend

Toronto is bolstering its efforts to repair potholes on city streets by doubling the number of work crews for a blitz this weekend.

Toronto Mayor John Tory told reporters during a press conference Friday morning that 55 city staff will be out in full force on Saturday and Sunday to conduct the repairs.

“Normally we would have 25 crews on the road,” Tory said. “They have a variety of equipment, they have the asphalt they need to get the job done. But they also need your help.”

Tory is reminding the public to report potholes by calling 311, by emailing “311@toronto.ca” or through an online form.

City officials said it normally takes four days to fill a pothole after it is reported.

So far in 2018, 6,043 potholes have been repaired — compared to 7,700 for the same period last year.

Tory said city roads get, on average, 200,000 potholes annually which costs between $4 to $5 million to fix.

