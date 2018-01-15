City of Toronto crews ‘hitting the ground running’ to fix potholes: councillor

A winter season full of drastic temperature swings has resulted in a bumpy ride for drivers in Toronto.

Coun. Jaye Robinson says the city has 30 pothole crews — more than 100 employees — dedicated to fixing the damage throughout the city.

“Last week alone, we went from 13 degrees to an extreme cold alert within the same day,” she told 640 Toronto’s Tasha Kheiriddin on Monday. “That makes it very difficult for our roadways, and the outcome is potholes.”

“We’re out hitting the ground running trying to address this,” she added.

Coun. Norm Kelly said on Twitter that more than 2,600 potholes have been filled so far. The city expects to spend about $5 million annually on pothole repair.

Robinson, who is chair of the city’s Public Works and Infrastructure Committee, said residents can report any potholes they spot by calling 311. They can call to receive information about making a claim if their vehicle sustains damage as well.

Hazards can also be reported through Twitter, email or by filling out an online form.

Robinson said it takes about 20 minutes to fix one pothole, depending on its size. Crews are supposed to fill and patch any potholes within four days of being reported, the city’s website says.