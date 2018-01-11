Massive sinkhole on Yonge Street caused by broken watermain

A portion of Yonge Street at York Mills remains closed after a massive sinkhole developed in the area following a watermain break on Wednesday.

The sinkhole began to materialize at about noon in the area just south of Highway 401.

Water service to homes and businesses was closed off at around 5 p.m. as crews began to figure out a way to fill the crater-sized hole.

Southbound traffic on Yonge Street has been reduced to one lane until the repairs are complete.