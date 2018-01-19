Ontario’s lieutenant-governor talks youth homelessness in Kingston

Ontario’s lieutenant-governor spent the day in Kingston. Elizabeth Dowdeswell attended a number of events including a roundtable discussion about homelessness and unemployment problems facing local youth.

Memorial Hall at city hall was the setting for the talk where a number of young people told their stories. One of them was Sabrina Tedford, a member of the United Way’s Kingston Youth Council, who was also formerly homeless. She was impressed by the lieutenant-governor’s appearance.

“I could see that she was really paying attention and I’m really hoping that she was getting something out of it and I can see that she wants to make a difference in our community.”

From city hall, Dowdeswell went to “One Roof,” the recently renovated youth hub on Barrie Street. She toured the facility before talking with and taking questions from staff and clients. She later spoke to the media and talked about her impressions of what’s happening in Kingston when it comes to youth homelessness.

“It’s the collaboration and the fact that around a very specific target group, people can come together in an integrated way, because so often we deal with problems and issues in silos. And what I saw today is the opposite of that, it’s really saying if we care deeply about investing in these young people, then we work together as agencies, whether it’s schools, or justice or police or social services — we come together because we all have the same purpose in mind.”

The lieutenant-governor also spent some time at Queen’s University where she delivered the 2018 Donald Gow Memorial Lecture.