Rick Zamperin: Patriots and Vikings will clash in Super Bowl LII

If you’ve been keeping track on my NFL playoff picks, you will know that I have missed the mark more than a couple of times.

To be honest, I won’t blame you if you stopped reading right now. Like, now. I’ve been downright awful this post-season, choosing only 3 winners in eight games.

I feel like the Denver Broncos in the Super Bowl. 3-5 is the Broncos’ record in the NFL final.

Let me redeem myself. I’ve done a full body cleanse and I think my gut feeling is back on track.

Okay, let’s start with the AFC Championship where New England is eight point favourites over Jacksonville.

The game is in Foxboro where Tom Brady and co. are virtually unbeatable in the playoffs.

No one thought the Jaguars would beat Pittsburgh last week and no one is giving them a chance this weekend either. I think the Jags can pull off the upset, if they can create turnovers and jump out to a big lead as they did against the Steelers.

But I’ll take the defending Super Bowl champion Patriots to pop the Jags balloon, 27-17.

READ MORE: Rick Zamperin: NFL Playoffs make for ultimate reality TV

I’m expecting a much closer game in Philadelphia when the Eagles and Minnesota Vikings clash in the NFC title game.

Both teams have excellent defences, journeymen quarterbacks, good offensive weapons and solid coaches. The one advantage, home field, and the Eagles have it.

The Vikes are trying to become the first team in NFL history to play in a Super Bowl that they are hosting.

History is obviously not on their side, but after watching the “Miracle in Minnesota” last week, there’s just something inside me that thinks the Vikings win 23-20.