Rick Zamperin: NFL Playoffs make for ultimate reality TV

It’s a good thing I’m not a betting man.

For the second weekend in a row I was stymied on my NFL playoff picks. I was correct on two of my four picks last weekend, but just one of four this weekend. Ouch!

Stupid, unpredictable football.

Regardless of my lackluster record over the first two rounds of the National Football League post-season, I – like millions of other schlepps who sat on their duffs and snacked on junk food – was more than entertained.

Aside from New England’s 35-14 blowout victory over Tennessee, the action was intense.

We had a nail biter in Philadelphia in which the Eagles edged Atlanta 15-10, a slugfest in Pittsburgh where Jacksonville shocked the Steelers 45-42, and a miracle ending in Minnesota as the Vikings slipped past New Orleans 29-24 on one of the wildest endings in NFL history.

Yes, I’m glad that I didn’t lay down any cash on the Falcons, Steelers and Saints. I would have basically gone El Busto.

But that’s what makes football in January so fascinating.

The unpredictability of sports makes it the ultimate reality television, and not to sound too corny, but it’s like a box of chocolates. You know the next line.

That’s the NFL playoffs in a nutshell.