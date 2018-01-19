Bob Layton Editorial: Your opinion matters

It’s Friday – let’s see what’s on your mind. Just one thing. Everyone wants to talk about the hijab hoax. Is the apology enough?

John wonders if this was done by design and what would be the motives of the people behind it.

READ MORE: Family of 11-year-old girl in hijab-cutting story issues apology: reports

Paul wants to know the truth. He says given the outrage at first – just leaving it there to quietly go away does not seem to be right.

George is troubled by the propaganda victory of whomever was behind the fabricated fabric story.

Sokwon says since this story got international attention, we should be told what really happened.

Mariusz is concerned about the racist aspect of her lie, saying her attacker was an Asian man.

READ MORE: Incident involving man cutting 11-year-old girl’s hijab with scissors ‘did not happen’: Toronto police

Brian says at age 11 she should know it’s wrong to lie.

Debbie says it seems like a child just wanting attention, but others say children do not get international attention.

Zora wonders what kind of politicians get fooled by the inventions of an 11 year old girl, and how they would handle a situation that requires a wise reaction.

READ MORE: ‘I feel confused, scared’: Man cuts off girl’s hijab with scissors near Toronto school

And, Nick finds it sad we are so reactionary to incidents like this without getting all the facts.

Let me know what you think and have a great weekend.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations and a commentator for Global News.