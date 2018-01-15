Incident involving man cutting 11-year-old girl’s hijab with scissors ‘did not happen’: Toronto police

Toronto police say an investigation into an incident where an 11-year-old girl was allegedly attacked twice and had her hijab cut by a man wielding scissors revealed the events never took place.

In a release Monday, police said “after a detailed investigation, police have determined that the events described in the original news release did not happen.”

“We had some very serious allegations on Friday, which we investigated,” Toronto police spokesperson Mark Pugash told Global News. “We investigated them in great detail. We put together a lot of evidence, we interviewed people and the investigators came to the conclusion that the allegations related to things that simply didn’t happen.”

It was originally reported that the girl was walking to Pauline Johnson Junior Public School in Toronto’s east end at about 8:30 a.m. Friday when she noticed a man behind her with a pair of scissors cutting at the back of her hijab and that he had pulled off her hood and proceeded to cut.

Pugash did not want to go into specifics about how police determined the allegations were false.

“What I can tell you was a large team of investigators who pulled together evidence from a variety of sources and from interviews and they considered it very carefully.”

He said due to the amount of exposure the story received Friday, police thought it was “important” to release their findings as soon as possible. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne were among the notable names who commented on the incident.

Police had been investigating the alleged incident as a hate crime.

When asked whether any charges will be laid in connection to the incident, Pugash said the investigation is complete and that they don’t “anticipate anything further.”

Spokesperson for the Toronto District School Board Ryan Bird told Global News in a statement “we are very thankful that this assault did not in fact happen.

“We won’t be commenting further.”

Wynne also released a statement early Monday afternoon.

“I’d like to thank the Toronto Police Services for their work in this matter, and I join all Ontarians in being thankful and relieved that this assault did not take place.”

—With files from Don Mitchell