Man cuts off girl’s hijab with scissors near Toronto school: police

Toronto police are searching for a male suspect after a girl was attacked and had her hijab removed with scissors outside her school in the city’s east end.

Police said the incident happened around 9 a.m. near Pauline Johnson Junior Public School at 35 Dunmurray Boulevard in Scarborough.

It was reported that a male suspect had cut off the girl’s hijab before fleeing the scene.

Police have yet to release a description of the suspect.

Authorities said the girl is now in the care of administrators at the school and was not injured in the incident.

Police tell Global News they are not currently treating the case as a hate crime.

“This incident is not being investigated as a hate crime at the moment although it will be considered by investigators,” Toronto police media relations specialist Katrina Arrogante said.

Police are urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.