Family of 11-year-old girl in hijab-cutting incident issues apology: reports

TORONTO – Media reports say the family of an 11-year-old Toronto girl whose story of having her hijab cut in an attack last week turned out to be untrue has apologized.

Several news outlets, including the Toronto Star, Toronto Sun and CBC, cite a statement from the girl’s family that was released on Wednesday.

Police began investigating last Friday, after the girl said she was attacked twice on the way to school by a man who cut her hijab with scissors.

The alleged attack received widespread media attention, and several prominent figures denounced it while expressing solidarity with the girl and the Muslim community.

On Monday, Toronto police said their investigation revealed that the incident did not happen.

Media reports Wednesday evening quote the family as saying they are “deeply sorry” for the “pain and anger” the story has caused.