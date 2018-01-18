Omemee Library opens its doors at new location

A new year, a new library for Omemee book lovers.

The branch, located on Omemee’s King Street, celebrated its grand opening Saturday after moving locations in November. It was formerly located in a 400-square-foot space, tucked away in Coronation Hall.

The new space is four times bigger, library CEO Jamie Anderson said.

“We were really limited in what we could do in that space,” Anderson said of the old location. “There was no programming space.”

“And that’s one of the positives here, we can offer children’s programs, and as well, we have a large meeting room now.”

Library board chair Jamie Morris agreed. He said the board had been looking to move the branch for some time.

Then, Ace Hardware vacated its spot on King Street, just down the road. Morris said the building was just what they were looking for.

“This space becoming available was wonder,” Morris said. “It’s very central, and it’s light-filled.”

The new space allowed the branch to purchase more seating for patrons and create a children’s space.

Anderson said they hope to broaden library programs and offer more to patrons in the months to come.

“The library is one of the last free spaces where people can kind of come together and meet and gather,” Anderson said. “You can come to the library and chat with your neighbour, talk about the weather and learn a new skill.”