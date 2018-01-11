Renovations to Peterborough Public Library nearly complete

The main branch of the Peterborough Public Library on Aylmer Street has been closed for 18 months while the structure underwent a $12-million renovation.

An addition to the front of the building and a re-organization of the interior will see more space made available for public use like meeting rooms, program space and private study rooms. As well, the renovations will see much more use being made of natural light.

“There’s so much light coming in here, it’s open, there’s such a vast visual line to everything, it’s just a wide open space,” says library CEO Jennifer Jones.

While the library’s collection of books, DVDs and music have not expanded much, the new space will allow the library to offer more programs for adults and children.

Children’s librarian Laura Murray says consultations with the public during the planning stage revealed that’s what people want from their library.

“The children’s department is sort of like birth to 12 or 13, so we try to do a variety of programs for that group over the year, focusing more on early learning for younger kids when the school-age kids are in school, but March break and summer really honing in on school-age kids,” says Murray.

Jones says they expect the library to open to the public in the last week of January.