London police seek public’s help following string of fires at home construction sites

A string of suspicious fires at home construction sites has London police asking that if anyone sees something or someone suspicious in the north end, that they call police.

Police and fire were called to the area of Lawson Road near Sandbar Street at around 9 p.m. Tuesday to find a house under construction on fire. Damage is pegged at $10,000 in that incident.

Since mid-August, there have been several incidents of arson at homes under construction in that area with damage totaling over $500,000.

The string of arson has resulted in the collapse of at least two homes, a fire in a bathtub, a fire that resulted in what the home builder described as a “six by six hole in the ground,” and other property damage.