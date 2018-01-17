Poor road conditions may be factor in fatal Okanagan highway crash

RCMP in the north Okanagan are seeking witness information regarding a two-vehicle crash that killed one person.

The head-on collision between two compact vehicles happened early Tuesday evening on Highway 97 south of Westwold.

“At the time of the collision, road conditions were poor and may have been a factor however the North Okanagan Traffic Services has assumed lead in the investigation and cause of the collision is still yet to be determined.” said RCMP spokesperson Cst. Kelly Brett.

The crash claimed the life of a 32-year-old man from Nelson. The other driver was treated for minor injuries.

The highway was closed for about five hours while police collision analysts investigated.