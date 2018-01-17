Traffic
January 17, 2018 1:25 pm

Poor road conditions may be factor in fatal Okanagan highway crash

By Blaine Gaffney Global News
A A

RCMP in the north Okanagan are seeking witness information regarding a two-vehicle crash that killed one person.

The head-on collision between two compact vehicles happened early Tuesday evening on Highway 97 south of Westwold.

“At the time of the collision, road conditions were poor and may have been a factor however the North Okanagan Traffic Services has assumed lead in the investigation and cause of the collision is still yet to be determined.” said RCMP spokesperson Cst. Kelly Brett.

The crash claimed the life of a 32-year-old man from Nelson. The other driver was treated for minor injuries.

The highway was closed for about five hours while police collision analysts investigated.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
crash near westwold
fatal okanagan car crash
head on crash kills Nelson man
head-on collision on highway 97
Highway 97
Okanagan
RCMP
RCMP Collision Analysts

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News