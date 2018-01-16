Newborn baby reportedly found near Toronto mall was born at nearby home, not abandoned: police source

A Toronto police source confirms to Global News that a baby reportedly found at a Toronto shopping centre Tuesday morning was in fact born at a nearby home and not abandoned outdoors.

The source said the woman who gave birth to the baby called police and claimed she found the baby outside in an alleyway. Officers responded to a call at the North York home shortly after 10:30 a.m., following reports that a baby boy had been discovered at the near shopping plaza.

Paramedics subsequently took the baby to Humber River Hospital where the newborn is in critical condition.

Police initially said the baby was located just before 11 a.m. in an alleyway at a commercial complex in the area of Keele Street and Lawrence Avenue West.

More to come.

BREAKING NEWS: baby boy was born at this north york home, despite reports he was found at nearby mall. Still considered critical in hospital. @globalnewsto for updates. Mother now getting treatment. pic.twitter.com/FDPTS7AlxO — Caryn Lieberman (@caryn_lieberman) January 16, 2018

Paramedics found the baby at the home and hours later took the mom in for treatment from the same location. @globalnewsto pic.twitter.com/o2oJVcRnMD — Caryn Lieberman (@caryn_lieberman) January 16, 2018