January 16, 2018 3:52 pm
Updated: January 16, 2018 3:53 pm

Newborn baby reportedly found near Toronto mall was born at nearby home, not abandoned: police source

Toronto paramedics are seen attending a Keele Street and Lawrence Avenue West area home Tuesday afternoon.

Caryn Lieberman / Global News
A Toronto police source confirms to Global News that a baby reportedly found at a Toronto shopping centre Tuesday morning was in fact born at a nearby home and not abandoned outdoors.

The source said the woman who gave birth to the baby called police and claimed she found the baby outside in an alleyway. Officers responded to a call at the North York home shortly after 10:30 a.m., following reports that a baby boy had been discovered at the near shopping plaza.

Paramedics subsequently took the baby to Humber River Hospital where the newborn is in critical condition.

Police initially said the baby was located just before 11 a.m. in an alleyway at a commercial complex in the area of Keele Street and Lawrence Avenue West.

More to come.

