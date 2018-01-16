Canada
January 16, 2018 11:29 am
Updated: January 16, 2018 12:36 pm

Newborn baby found abandoned outdoors in Toronto: police

By Web Producer  Global News

A newborn baby is in critical condition after being found abandoned behind a commercial building at Keele St. and Lawrence Ave. Erica Vella has more.

Toronto police say a newborn baby has been rushed to hospital after reportedly being found abandoned outdoors in the city’s west end.

Police said the baby was located just before 11 a.m. in an alleyway at a commercial complex in the area of Keele Street and Lawrence Avenue.

Authorities said in a Twitter post that the baby’s health was in jeopardy and remains in critical condition.

The temperature outside was near -10C with the windchill Tuesday morning.

Officers at the scene tell Global News it appears the baby was born in the alleyway and was found naked with the umbilical cord still attached.

Police said a passerby noticed the newborn wrapped in a blanket.

Police did not release any information on how long the baby was outdoors.

Abandoned Baby 4

A photograph of an alleyway where police said a newborn baby was discovered in North York on Jan. 16, 2018.

Caryn Lieberman/Global News
Baby abandoned 1

A photograph of an alleyway where police said a newborn baby was discovered in North York on Jan. 16, 2018.

Caryn Lieberman/Global News
Baby abandoned 2

Toronto police surround a commercial building in North York after a newborn baby was found abandoned on Jan. 16, 2018.

Baby abandoned 3

