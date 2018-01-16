Newborn baby found abandoned outdoors in Toronto: police
Toronto police say a newborn baby has been rushed to hospital after reportedly being found abandoned outdoors in the city’s west end.
Police said the baby was located just before 11 a.m. in an alleyway at a commercial complex in the area of Keele Street and Lawrence Avenue.
Authorities said in a Twitter post that the baby’s health was in jeopardy and remains in critical condition.
The temperature outside was near -10C with the windchill Tuesday morning.
Officers at the scene tell Global News it appears the baby was born in the alleyway and was found naked with the umbilical cord still attached.
Police said a passerby noticed the newborn wrapped in a blanket.
Police did not release any information on how long the baby was outdoors.
